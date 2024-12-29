Manipur Enforces Inner Line Permit Law: Four Non-Locals Apprehended

In Manipur's Thoubal district, authorities have detained four individuals for allegedly violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed. The detainees were found at the Yairipok Bishnunaha construction site without valid ILP cards, prompting swift action from local police.

Those apprehended, identified as Afsar Ali, Md Sanfaraj, Md Rahamtullah, and Sahabaj Alam, are set to face legal proceedings. Singh emphasized the importance of cooperation from employers and residents to enforce the ILP system effectively, aiming to regulate mobility within the state.

The Inner Line Permit is a pivotal legal document that Indian citizens must obtain to travel to certain protected regions. Its enforcement underscores the state's commitment to controlling internal travel and maintaining order within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)