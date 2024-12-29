AI's Role in Cartelisation: Insights from Competition Commission Chief

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could aid in cartelisation by automating collusive behavior, according to Competition Commission chief Ravneet Kaur. Highlighting the need for transparency and accountability, Kaur discussed efforts to regulate AI and ensure it promotes innovation rather than stifles competition.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated a comprehensive study on AI's effect on market competition, slated for completion by mid-2025. This examination includes AI's usage in logistics and algorithms across industries.

Ravneet Kaur emphasized that while AI itself isn't inherently anti-competitive, manipulated algorithms may present competition issues. The CCI plans to address these challenges through advocacy and enforcement strategies while enhancing technical expertise to navigate new-age market complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)