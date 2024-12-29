Left Menu

AI's Role in Cartelisation: Insights from Competition Commission Chief

Competition Commission chief Ravneet Kaur discusses the potential of Artificial Intelligence in automating collusive behavior through predictive algorithms. The focus is on developing systems for algorithmic transparency and accountability to promote innovation. A study is underway to assess AI's impact on competition, aiming for completion by mid-2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:58 IST
  • India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could aid in cartelisation by automating collusive behavior, according to Competition Commission chief Ravneet Kaur. Highlighting the need for transparency and accountability, Kaur discussed efforts to regulate AI and ensure it promotes innovation rather than stifles competition.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated a comprehensive study on AI's effect on market competition, slated for completion by mid-2025. This examination includes AI's usage in logistics and algorithms across industries.

Ravneet Kaur emphasized that while AI itself isn't inherently anti-competitive, manipulated algorithms may present competition issues. The CCI plans to address these challenges through advocacy and enforcement strategies while enhancing technical expertise to navigate new-age market complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

