Parole Jumper Captured: Murder Convict's Mumbai Escape Ends

A convict on the run for two years, Ajay Kumar Tripathi, was finally caught in Mumbai, police reported. Tripathi, sentenced to life for the murder of a child in 2000, had vanished during the COVID-19 pandemic after being granted parole in July 2021.

Opting for a new identity, Tripathi lived as Akshay Kumar in Mumbai, where he worked as a delivery executive. His evasion from justice dates back to 2010 when he previously jumped parole and evaded capture for five years, authorities stated.

Police utilized a combination of past records and field verification in Mumbai to track down Tripathi, eventually locating him in Chembur's Gautam Nagar area. Originally hailing from Agra and holding a graduate degree, Tripathi was detained on December 28, ending his run.

(With inputs from agencies.)