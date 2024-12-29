Left Menu

Conspiracy Allegations Shake Karnataka Politics Over BJP MLA Murder Plot

A case has been registered against an aide of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, involving a conspiracy to murder BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu. The allegations emerged from the suicide note of contractor Sachin Panchal. The police and government face pressure for a thorough investigation as political tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing turbulence, following the registration of a case involving Minister Priyank Kharge's aide Raju Kapanur and five others. Allegations have surfaced claiming they conspired to murder BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu, based on a suicide note penned by contractor Sachin Panchal.

Sachin Panchal reportedly ended his life by placing himself in the path of an oncoming train. His note accuses Kapanur of making death threats, sparking demands for action. Eshwar Khandre, the Bidar District-In Charge Minister, faced anger from Panchal's family during a visit to their home, with allegations against government negligence in the case.

The incident has drawn significant attention from political circles, with the BJP urging a CBI investigation into the claims. Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge has denied any involvement, asserting that his name does not appear in the suicide note and highlighting the need to probe financial dealings between Panchal and Kapanur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

