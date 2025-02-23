Family Tragedy in Kolkata: Sibling Murder Plot Uncovered

In a chilling revelation, police have identified the younger brother of a Kolkata family as the primary suspect in the murder of two women and a teenage girl. The tragic incident unfolded on February 19 at their Tangra residence.

The two brothers, Pranay and Prasun Dey, lived with their families in the house. The younger brother is believed to have played a pivotal role, with evidence suggesting the elder brother's involvement in the plotting.

The case took a turn when a surviving boy alleged his uncle's culpability, highlighting financial woes faced by the family's tannery business as a possible motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)