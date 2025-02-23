Family Tragedy in Kolkata: Sibling Murder Plot Uncovered
An investigation into the deaths of three members of a Kolkata family has revealed that the younger brother allegedly murdered them, with the elder brother also implicated. Financial struggles may have led to the tragedy, as suggested by evidence and a survivor's statement to the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling revelation, police have identified the younger brother of a Kolkata family as the primary suspect in the murder of two women and a teenage girl. The tragic incident unfolded on February 19 at their Tangra residence.
The two brothers, Pranay and Prasun Dey, lived with their families in the house. The younger brother is believed to have played a pivotal role, with evidence suggesting the elder brother's involvement in the plotting.
The case took a turn when a surviving boy alleged his uncle's culpability, highlighting financial woes faced by the family's tannery business as a possible motive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement