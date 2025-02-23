Left Menu

Family Tragedy in Kolkata: Sibling Murder Plot Uncovered

An investigation into the deaths of three members of a Kolkata family has revealed that the younger brother allegedly murdered them, with the elder brother also implicated. Financial struggles may have led to the tragedy, as suggested by evidence and a survivor's statement to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:31 IST
Family Tragedy in Kolkata: Sibling Murder Plot Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling revelation, police have identified the younger brother of a Kolkata family as the primary suspect in the murder of two women and a teenage girl. The tragic incident unfolded on February 19 at their Tangra residence.

The two brothers, Pranay and Prasun Dey, lived with their families in the house. The younger brother is believed to have played a pivotal role, with evidence suggesting the elder brother's involvement in the plotting.

The case took a turn when a surviving boy alleged his uncle's culpability, highlighting financial woes faced by the family's tannery business as a possible motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025