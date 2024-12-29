Tragic Incident at Madrasa: An 11-Year-Old's Last Act

An 11-year-old boy was discovered hanging in the kitchen of a madrasa in Mumbai's Malvani area, according to local police reports on Sunday.

The boy is suspected to have taken his own life using clothes to hang himself from a ceiling rod, allegedly following a reprimand by a madrasa teacher for attempting to leave to play, stated an official from the Malwani police station. Fellow students found him hanging on Saturday evening.

The boy was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead. Police have filed a case of accidental death and have launched a further investigation into the matter.

