Tragic Incident at Madrasa: An 11-Year-Old's Last Act

An 11-year-old boy in Mumbai was found dead, hanging in a madrasa kitchen. Police suspect he hanged himself after being scolded by a teacher. Discovered by fellow students, he was declared dead at a local hospital. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:32 IST
Tragic Incident at Madrasa: An 11-Year-Old's Last Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An 11-year-old boy was discovered hanging in the kitchen of a madrasa in Mumbai's Malvani area, according to local police reports on Sunday.

The boy is suspected to have taken his own life using clothes to hang himself from a ceiling rod, allegedly following a reprimand by a madrasa teacher for attempting to leave to play, stated an official from the Malwani police station. Fellow students found him hanging on Saturday evening.

The boy was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead. Police have filed a case of accidental death and have launched a further investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

