Tragic Incident at Madrasa: An 11-Year-Old's Last Act
An 11-year-old boy in Mumbai was found dead, hanging in a madrasa kitchen. Police suspect he hanged himself after being scolded by a teacher. Discovered by fellow students, he was declared dead at a local hospital. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and are investigating.
- Country:
- India
An 11-year-old boy was discovered hanging in the kitchen of a madrasa in Mumbai's Malvani area, according to local police reports on Sunday.
The boy is suspected to have taken his own life using clothes to hang himself from a ceiling rod, allegedly following a reprimand by a madrasa teacher for attempting to leave to play, stated an official from the Malwani police station. Fellow students found him hanging on Saturday evening.
The boy was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead. Police have filed a case of accidental death and have launched a further investigation into the matter.
