South Korea's Legal Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Martial Law Controversy

South Korean law enforcement has moved to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his brief but controversial martial law decree alleged to be a rebellion.

The Corruption Investigation Office received a court warrant on Monday to advance its examination, supported by police and military authorities, into the ephemeral power seizure.

Yoon's evasion of questioning and resistance to office searches complicates the investigation, casting doubt on the warrant's execution and his potential detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)