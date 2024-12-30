Left Menu

South Korea's Legal Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Martial Law Controversy

South Korean officials have requested a court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over a recent martial law decree, under investigation as a possible rebellion. Despite several interrogation requests, Yoon has evaded interrogations and blocked office searches. It's uncertain whether detention will proceed.

Updated: 30-12-2024 07:44 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean law enforcement has moved to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his brief but controversial martial law decree alleged to be a rebellion.

The Corruption Investigation Office received a court warrant on Monday to advance its examination, supported by police and military authorities, into the ephemeral power seizure.

Yoon's evasion of questioning and resistance to office searches complicates the investigation, casting doubt on the warrant's execution and his potential detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

