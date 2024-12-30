Left Menu

Unprecedented Security Measures for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive seven-tier security plan for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, expecting a crowd exceeding 40 crore people. The plan involves establishing temporary police infrastructure and deploying various defense forces to ensure public safety throughout the 45-day event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an extensive seven-tier security arrangement for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where over 40 crore visitors are anticipated. This massive event will span 45 days, beginning on January 13 and concluding on February 26.

To manage this influx, local authorities are setting up temporary police stations and checkpoints across both urban and rural areas, including strategic locations such as railway stations, bus terminals, and airports. The measures are part of a comprehensive security strategy unveiled by the state government.

A mix of forces including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, National Disaster Response Force, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams will be deployed. Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba highlighted the establishment of 13 new temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints, boosting the total number of stations from 44 to 57, with around 10,000 police personnel on duty in various zones.

