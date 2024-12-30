Left Menu

Punjab's Farmers Strike Halts State: Unity for Crop Support

Farmers across Punjab launched a statewide bandh, impacting daily life significantly. Their protest demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for crops. Major transportation routes were blocked, and businesses closed, while emergency services were mostly allowed. Strong support came from various societal sectors, emphasizing the urgency of their demands.

Punjab's Farmers Strike Halts State: Unity for Crop Support
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Punjab witnessed a significant disruption as farmers initiated a statewide bandh, demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for their crops. The protest saw rail and road traffic come to a halt, with several businesses shuttered in regions including Patiala, Jalandhar, and Amritsar.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha called for this shutdown in response to the government's inaction on their demands. The bandh also supported farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 35 days at Khanauri border.

The impact of the protest was profound, with varied societal groups like transporters and traders supporting the movement, emphasizing the need for addressing farmers' concerns promptly. Despite the chaos, essential services continued to operate amidst the lockdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

