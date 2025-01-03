Judicial Conference Nixes Referral of Justices Over Gift Disclosures

In a recent decision, the U.S. Judicial Conference declined a request by Democratic lawmakers to refer Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the Department of Justice over alleged nondisclosure of gifts.

Justice Thomas faced allegations, primarily for not reporting luxury travel and gifts from wealthy donor Harlan Crow. Despite Democratic efforts, citing potential breaches of the Ethics in Government Act, the judiciary deemed amended disclosures sufficient.

Similarly, allegations against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson over non-disclosure of her husband's consulting income were also deflected. Jackson, like Thomas, made requisite amendments to her financial records to align with updated policy guidelines.

