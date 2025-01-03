China's Strategic Economic Shift in 2025

China's economy, as stated by state planner official Yuan Da, is set to face significant difficulties and challenges in 2025. However, ample room exists for macroeconomic policy adjustments, as shared during a press conference on Friday.

To tackle these challenges, the nation aims to substantially increase funding through ultra-long treasury bonds to support 'new' initiatives. This strategic move emphasizes strengthening economic resilience and adaptability.

The initiatives include a consumer subsidy program encouraging the trade-in of old cars and appliances for new ones, alongside a separate subsidy for businesses to undertake large-scale equipment upgrades, strategically steering the economy towards innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)