China's Strategic Economic Shift in 2025

China will encounter numerous economic challenges in 2025. The government plans to significantly boost funding through ultra-long treasury bonds to support innovative programs, which include consumer subsidies for durable goods trade-ins and subsidies for large-scale equipment upgrades for businesses, according to official Yuan Da.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2025 08:23 IST
  • China

China's economy, as stated by state planner official Yuan Da, is set to face significant difficulties and challenges in 2025. However, ample room exists for macroeconomic policy adjustments, as shared during a press conference on Friday.

To tackle these challenges, the nation aims to substantially increase funding through ultra-long treasury bonds to support 'new' initiatives. This strategic move emphasizes strengthening economic resilience and adaptability.

The initiatives include a consumer subsidy program encouraging the trade-in of old cars and appliances for new ones, alongside a separate subsidy for businesses to undertake large-scale equipment upgrades, strategically steering the economy towards innovation and sustainability.



