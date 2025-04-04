Global Markets Shaken as Tariffs Trigger Trade War Fears

Global financial markets took another hit as fears of a trade war intensified on Friday, with China's latest retaliatory tariffs against the United States exacerbating existing tensions. The Nasdaq Composite teetered on the edge of a bear market.

Despite the U.S. economy adding more jobs than anticipated in March, the growing anxiety over global economic stability continued to unsettle investors. President Trump initiated the tariff increase, which has seen a ripple effect across global economies, reflecting the highest trade barriers erected in over a century.

Major companies like Apple, Nvidia, and Amazon.com saw significant stock declines, while oil prices also plummeted amid recession fears. Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, face pressure to implement interest rate cuts as market uncertainty persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)