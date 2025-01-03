Left Menu

Language Dispute Sparks Chaos at Thane Police Station

A language disagreement between a man and a fruit vendor in Thane escalated, leading to a disturbance at the police station by supporters of the vendor. The incident began when the man insisted on speaking Marathi, while the vendor only understood Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute over language at a Thane fruit market spiraled into chaos, involving nearly 20 people, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident began on Thursday when a man queried a vendor about the price of fruit in Marathi, but was met with a request to speak in Hindi. This linguistic clash quickly drew a crowd.

Police arrived and registered a non-cognisable offense against the man for disturbance. Later, a group favoring the vendor protested at the station, leading to their booking under sections for unlawful assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

