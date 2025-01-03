Left Menu

Dramatic Standoff in Seoul: Presidential Guards Block Arrest of Impeached Leader

South Korean authorities faced a tense standoff as presidential guards blocked efforts to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for insurrection charges. Despite the legal warrant, hundreds of supporters and security personnel deterred the arrest, reflecting a deeply polarized nation embroiled in political turmoil.

Yoon Suk Yeol

In a high-stakes confrontation in Seoul, South Korea's presidential guards and military units thwarted an attempt to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The six-hour standoff took place within Yoon's compound as authorities sought to apprehend him on insurrection charges following his controversial martial law bid.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) admitted their efforts were stymied by the overpowering presence of Yoon's supporters and security personnel. With over 200 guards obstructing entry, the CIO was forced to suspend the arrest attempt, expressing frustration over Yoon's resistance.

The incident underscores the deep divisions within South Korea as it grapples with the legal and political fallout of Yoon's actions. As the arrest warrant remains valid, the nation watches closely as investigations proceed, and Yoon's impeachment case awaits a crucial court decision.

