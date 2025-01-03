Persistent Houthi Threat: Israel's Complex Deterrent Challenge

As ceasefires hold across parts of the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi rebels continue to launch missile attacks on Israel, highlighting a persistent threat to the nation's security. Backed by Iran, these strikes are testing Israel's renowned defense capabilities.

The conflict has not only rattled local populations but also significantly disrupted Israel's economy. Vital infrastructure, ports, and air routes face repeated threats, hindering tourism and international trade.

Despite Israel's retaliatory attacks and efforts to rally international condemnation against the Houthis, diplomatic solutions and military actions have yet to yield a resolution to this standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)