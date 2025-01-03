Left Menu

ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister Over RBI Guidelines Violation

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Tamil Nadu, targeting state minister Duraimurugan in an investigation about alleged violations of RBI guidelines. The raids, which spanned four locations in Vellore, focused on accusations of bank officials facilitating illicit currency exchanges from Rs 200 to Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:07 IST
ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister Over RBI Guidelines Violation
Duraimurugan
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out multiple raids in Tamil Nadu on Friday amid an investigation against state minister and DMK general secretary, Duraimurugan, according to official sources.

These operations spanned four locations in Vellore, aiming to unravel details of the case.

The probe involves alleged breaches of Reserve Bank of India guidelines and deception by bank officials in the illegal exchange of Rs 200 notes for Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025