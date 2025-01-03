ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister Over RBI Guidelines Violation
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Tamil Nadu, targeting state minister Duraimurugan in an investigation about alleged violations of RBI guidelines. The raids, which spanned four locations in Vellore, focused on accusations of bank officials facilitating illicit currency exchanges from Rs 200 to Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out multiple raids in Tamil Nadu on Friday amid an investigation against state minister and DMK general secretary, Duraimurugan, according to official sources.
These operations spanned four locations in Vellore, aiming to unravel details of the case.
The probe involves alleged breaches of Reserve Bank of India guidelines and deception by bank officials in the illegal exchange of Rs 200 notes for Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DMK's Statewide Protest Against Union Minister
RS MPs Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Cong's Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik, TMC's Saket Gokhale, DMK's P Wilson on ONOE bills panel.
DMK Rebukes Amit Shah for Defaming Ambedkar: Calls Out Centre's Partiality
DMK Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
Whiplash Agitation: BJP Leader Annamalai's Dramatic Protest Against DMK