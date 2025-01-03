ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister Over RBI Guidelines Violation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out multiple raids in Tamil Nadu on Friday amid an investigation against state minister and DMK general secretary, Duraimurugan, according to official sources.

These operations spanned four locations in Vellore, aiming to unravel details of the case.

The probe involves alleged breaches of Reserve Bank of India guidelines and deception by bank officials in the illegal exchange of Rs 200 notes for Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

