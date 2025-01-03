Left Menu

BJP Launches 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' to Champion Constitution

The BJP is launching a nationwide campaign, 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan,' to celebrate and raise awareness about the Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar. Starting January 11, it will focus on areas with significant Scheduled Castes populations, aiming to counter opposition claims of constitutional erosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:31 IST
BJP Launches 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' to Champion Constitution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a two-week-long campaign, 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan,' aimed at celebrating the Constitution and spreading awareness of its values. The campaign, which commences on January 11, seeks to honor B R Ambedkar in the lead-up to Republic Day.

In response to criticisms from opposition parties accusing the BJP of undermining constitutional values, the ruling party has devised this initiative to project itself as a defender of the nation's guiding document. The campaign will be spearheaded by three national general secretaries and focus on districts with significant Scheduled Caste populations.

BJP's efforts include organizing events in state capitals and various cities, with a goal of over 50 programs and numerous local-level activities. The campaign also aims to engage students, emphasizing constitutional principles, as part of a broader strategy to counter opposition narratives and highlight what the BJP terms as Ambedkar's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025