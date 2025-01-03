BJP Launches 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' to Champion Constitution

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a two-week-long campaign, 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan,' aimed at celebrating the Constitution and spreading awareness of its values. The campaign, which commences on January 11, seeks to honor B R Ambedkar in the lead-up to Republic Day.

In response to criticisms from opposition parties accusing the BJP of undermining constitutional values, the ruling party has devised this initiative to project itself as a defender of the nation's guiding document. The campaign will be spearheaded by three national general secretaries and focus on districts with significant Scheduled Caste populations.

BJP's efforts include organizing events in state capitals and various cities, with a goal of over 50 programs and numerous local-level activities. The campaign also aims to engage students, emphasizing constitutional principles, as part of a broader strategy to counter opposition narratives and highlight what the BJP terms as Ambedkar's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)