Tensions Rise: India's Stance on China's Mega Dam in Tibet
India has expressed concerns to China regarding a massive hydropower dam planned in Tibet's Yarlung Zangbo river, which flows into India. Despite China’s assurances, India and Bangladesh are worried about potential impacts. Relations between the nations are gradually improving post-2020 border disputes.
India's foreign ministry voiced concerns on Friday about China's planned hydropower dam on the Yarlung Zangbo river, a project potentially affecting India and Bangladesh. The river transforms into the Brahmaputra as it enters India, flowing through key states before reaching Bangladesh.
Despite China's assertion that the dam won't harm the environment or water supplies, India remains skeptical. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the importance of protecting downstream states and indicated a willingness to monitor the situation closely.
While the dam is set to be the largest of its kind, tensions linger between the two countries, particularly due to past border disputes. Recent diplomatic talks aimed at resolving these tensions have shown some promise of improving bilateral relations.
