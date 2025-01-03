President Murmu Celebrates 50 Years of NIMHANS, Inaugurates Advanced Mental Health Facilities

The Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, addressed the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru today. The event was attended by Shri J P Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Shri Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka; and several distinguished dignitaries, including Members of Parliament, faculty, and students.

In her keynote address, President Murmu celebrated NIMHANS' half-century legacy, stating, "This is a moment of pride not only for NIMHANS but for the entire nation." She lauded the institute's contribution to mental health and neurosciences, commending its innovative research, rigorous academics, and exceptional patient care that have established it as a global leader.

The President highlighted key milestones, such as the pioneering Bellary model of community-based mental healthcare and the success of the Tele-MANAS platform, which has served nearly 70 lakh people across India in multiple languages over the past two years.

Congratulating NIMHANS on receiving the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion from the World Health Organization, she said, "This recognition underscores the institute’s unwavering commitment to addressing contemporary mental health challenges."

Integration of Modern and Traditional Approaches

The President noted NIMHANS' successful integration of modern medicine with traditional practices like yoga and Ayurveda, emphasizing its impact on mental and physical well-being. She also applauded the institution's efforts in promoting gender inclusivity, with 79.7% of undergraduate students and 71.4% of postgraduate students being women.

New Facilities to Elevate Care and Research

As part of the celebrations, President Murmu inaugurated state-of-the-art facilities to advance NIMHANS' mission:

Psychiatry Speciality Block: Dedicated to specialized mental health services, including geriatric, perinatal psychiatry, and suicide prevention, this block focuses on multidisciplinary care and capacity building. Central Laboratory Complex: An integrated facility housing five critical labs for precision diagnostics in neuropathology, neurochemistry, and more. Bhima Hostel: A modern residential facility for NIMHANS’ growing student body. Next-Generation 3T MRI Scanner: The most advanced imaging technology in India, enabling faster, high-quality scans with AI integration. Advanced DSA System: A cutting-edge tool for detailed brain vascular diagnostics and treatment.

Union Minister and Chief Minister Commend Achievements

Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda praised NIMHANS for its evolution into a premier institute of national importance, citing its dramatic increase in patient footfall from under 10 lakh in the 1970s to over 50 lakh in the past decade. "NIMHANS is the first NABH-accredited hospital among Institutes of National Importance and ranks among the top 200 hospitals globally," he added.

The Minister highlighted the National Mental Health Programme and Tele-MANAS scheme, where NIMHANS serves as the apex coordinating center, training over 1,000 professionals annually for tele-counseling.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended NIMHANS' contributions to mental health policies and practices globally, calling it "a beacon of hope and excellence."

Expanding Mental Healthcare Access

The golden jubilee celebrations underscored the government's commitment to mainstreaming mental health and addressing its growing significance. With cutting-edge facilities and innovative approaches, NIMHANS continues to lead the way in mental health and neurosciences, driving transformative care and research for India and beyond.