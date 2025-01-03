Delhi Police Deport Seven Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Crackdown

Delhi Police have deported seven illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, marking a significant step in the city's crackdown on undocumented residents, an official announced on Friday.

The initial operation occurred on January 1, where police arrested five individuals attempting to visit the Bosnia Embassy for work permits, despite expired visas.

The second action involved a couple in Safdarjung, uncovered by police after a tip-off. Both operations are part of a wider drive following directives from the Delhi LG Secretariat to identify illegal immigrants.

