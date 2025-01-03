Court Upholds FIR Against MP for Provocative Speech

Left Menu

The Allahabad High Court declined to dismiss an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq for inciting violence in Sambhal. The court emphasized adherence to arrest guidelines, given the maximum penalty of seven years for the charges. The court reviewed the FIR and found it justified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday decided not to quash the FIR filed against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq, who stands accused of delivering a provocative speech leading to violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court maintained that the speech was a cognizable offense.

In its ruling, the court referred to guidelines set by the Supreme Court in the case of Arunesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar, emphasizing that arrests should not be routine when the alleged offenses warrant a maximum punishment of seven years. The division bench underscored the importance of adhering to these guidelines.

The FIR was lodged following violence on November 24 during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Barq is accused of instigating unrest, which resulted in four deaths. The court proceedings revealed his defense counsel argued against the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

