Left Menu

Seoul's Snowy Showdown: Impeached President Yoon Sparks Massive Protests

On Sunday, amid heavy snow in Seoul, protests erupted both for and against the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces potential arrest for insurrection. As the political crisis deepens, rallies intensify around the presidential residence, highlighting the division and unrest within South Korea's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 09:27 IST
Seoul's Snowy Showdown: Impeached President Yoon Sparks Massive Protests
Protests

In Seoul, thousands braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow on Sunday to make their voices heard, either supporting or opposing the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The political tension surrounding Yoon, who controversially attempted to declare martial law, has intensified, dividing the nation.

As the arrest warrant against him was set to expire on Monday, protesters mobilized near Yoon's official residence, calling either for his immediate arrest or defending him against the charges. The conservative leader, who faces potential detainment for his botched martial law attempt, is awaiting a court's decision on whether he remains in office.

The situation has caused significant disruption, with demonstrators clashing with police amid chaotic scenes in the capital. Yet, despite the cold and chaos, the confrontation continues to unfold, underscoring the political volatility gripping one of Asia's major economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025