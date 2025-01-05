Seoul's Snowy Showdown: Impeached President Yoon Sparks Massive Protests

In Seoul, thousands braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow on Sunday to make their voices heard, either supporting or opposing the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The political tension surrounding Yoon, who controversially attempted to declare martial law, has intensified, dividing the nation.

As the arrest warrant against him was set to expire on Monday, protesters mobilized near Yoon's official residence, calling either for his immediate arrest or defending him against the charges. The conservative leader, who faces potential detainment for his botched martial law attempt, is awaiting a court's decision on whether he remains in office.

The situation has caused significant disruption, with demonstrators clashing with police amid chaotic scenes in the capital. Yet, despite the cold and chaos, the confrontation continues to unfold, underscoring the political volatility gripping one of Asia's major economies.

