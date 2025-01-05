Left Menu

Tribal Tragedy: Wild Elephant Attack Sparks Outrage in Kerala

A tribal man named Mani was tragically killed by a wild elephant in the Karulai forest range, Nilambur. While his child narrowly escaped, the incident has led to criticism of the state and forest department's response, sparking protests led by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

A tribal man, identified as Mani, suffered a fatal encounter with a wild elephant in the Karulai forest range, Nilambur. The incident occurred during his return from dropping his children at a tribal hostel. Despite the sudden attack, the rest of the group, including his five-year-old child, escaped.

Local resident Vinod detailed the narrow escape of Mani's child, who fell during the attack but was promptly rescued. Efforts to reach Mani were hampered by the remote location, yet his brother managed to carry him over 1.5 kilometers to a vehicle-accessible area. Tragically, Mani died from his injuries at Nilambur's government hospital.

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran pledged compensation for Mani's family, while Nilambur MLA P V Anvar criticized government inaction. The social collective DMK, led by Anvar, staged a protest that turned violent at the District Forest Officer's office, highlighting the frustration over inadequate management of human-animal conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

