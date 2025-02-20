Left Menu

Musk Calls Romanian Judge a 'Tyrant' Amid Election Turmoil

Elon Musk criticized Romania's chief court judge amid claims of election interference favoring far-right leader Calin Georgescu. Romania's Constitutional Court voided the election due to suspected Russian meddling. U.S. Vice President JD Vance denounced the cancellation as undemocratic. Georgescu remains popular, despite controversial political views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:34 IST
Musk Calls Romanian Judge a 'Tyrant' Amid Election Turmoil
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has publicly criticized the chief judge of Romania's Constitutional Court, labeling Marian Enache as a 'tyrant' amid controversial developments regarding the country's election process.

The court had previously voided a 2024 presidential election, citing potential Russian meddling in favor of far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, whose supporters have threatened judges with charges of high treason, should he be elected.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed concerns over what he perceives as undemocratic practices within European governments, spotlighting the election's cancellation. The situation remains tense, with Musk facing scrutiny for his vocal criticisms and perceived interference in European political affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025