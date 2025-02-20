Musk Calls Romanian Judge a 'Tyrant' Amid Election Turmoil
Elon Musk criticized Romania's chief court judge amid claims of election interference favoring far-right leader Calin Georgescu. Romania's Constitutional Court voided the election due to suspected Russian meddling. U.S. Vice President JD Vance denounced the cancellation as undemocratic. Georgescu remains popular, despite controversial political views.
Elon Musk has publicly criticized the chief judge of Romania's Constitutional Court, labeling Marian Enache as a 'tyrant' amid controversial developments regarding the country's election process.
The court had previously voided a 2024 presidential election, citing potential Russian meddling in favor of far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, whose supporters have threatened judges with charges of high treason, should he be elected.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed concerns over what he perceives as undemocratic practices within European governments, spotlighting the election's cancellation. The situation remains tense, with Musk facing scrutiny for his vocal criticisms and perceived interference in European political affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
