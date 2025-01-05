Left Menu

Turmoil in Kurram: Aid Convoy Targeted amid Fragile Peace

An aid convoy in Kurram district, Pakistan, faces delays after a gun attack injured Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud. Following a fragile peace agreement between tribes, the convoy awaits clearance amid shortages of essentials. Authorities vow action against the attackers as supplies remain critical.

  • Pakistan

An aid convoy carrying crucial supplies for Kurram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has resumed its journey after an attack halted its progress. Unknown gunmen targeted the convoy, which was moving under security clearance, as it made its way through the crisis-hit region.

Following the attack, the convoy has been stranded at Tal due to the closure of the Parachinar-Tal road. Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, who was injured in the incident, has been shifted to Peshawar for treatment. The road's blockage has left 600,000 residents awaiting much-needed supplies amid an acute shortage.

The attack occurred days after a peace agreement between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, which halted a deadly conflict. With five suspects identified, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has pledged strict action. Ashfaq Khan has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner post-attack, as authorities strive to maintain peace and ensure the convoy's safe passage.

