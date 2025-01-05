Rajasthan's New Social Media Policy: Empowering Influencers to Boost Government Initiatives

The BJP government in Rajasthan has unveiled a novel policy aimed at harnessing the power of social media influencers to boost the reach of its welfare schemes. The policy, developed by the information and public relations department, categorizes influencers based on their follower count, officials detailed on Sunday.

According to the policy, influencers fall into two categories: Category A, with those garnering over 1 lakh subscribers or followers, and Category B, consisting of influencers with followers numbering between 7,000 and up to 1 lakh. Each district will select one influencer from both categories, while two from Category A and one from Category B will be chosen at the divisional level.

The department plans to enhance the influencers' capabilities by offering training in essential skills like content creation and social media management. These influencers will be expected to consistently post updates about state welfare schemes on platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube. The policy, initially announced in the 2024-25 state budget, is a strategic move to amplify government initiatives.

