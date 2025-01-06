High Drama at Telangana ACB: K T Rama Rao Challenges Investigation Protocols

High drama ensued at the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office as BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, summoned for the ongoing Formula E race investigation, was denied the company of his lawyer. This prompted him to submit a statement outside the ACB premises.

Rama Rao, known as KTR, arrived at the ACB headquarters after 10 AM, only to be barred from entry by police citing objections to his lawyer's presence. Undeterred, KTR handed over a written submission to an ACB official outside the premises, asserting his fundamental right to legal representation.

He voiced concerns to the media about potential manipulation of his statements, likening his predicament to that of former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. Despite this, he vowed transparency in providing information requested by ACB, suspecting political motives under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)