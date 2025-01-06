Tensions in Quneitra: A New Chapter in the Syrian-Israeli Conflict

An escalation of tensions in the southern Syrian province of Quneitra has sparked widespread concern following recent actions by Israeli forces. The advancement beyond established buffer zones has elicited protests from local residents, who face rising uncertainty after the fall of long-time leader Bashar Assad.

In response to these incursions, residents are expressing mounting frustration as new Syrian authorities and the international community remain hesitant to act. Despite formal complaints lodged with the United Nations, the fledgling Syrian government focuses on rebuilding, highlighting its reluctance to confront Israel directly.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains that the presence of Israeli troops is crucial to ensuring security as regional dynamics evolve. The ongoing situation leaves Quneitra residents caught in the crossfire, awaiting international intervention and a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)