President Dissanayake's Push for Justice Reform: Restoring Trust in Sri Lanka's Legal System

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with the Attorney General to discuss enhancing public trust in the justice system. Key high-profile cases, including those involving the Rajapaksa family, are being fast-tracked. The initiative aligns with Dissanayake's campaign promise to address unresolved legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:57 IST
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has initiated measures to restore public confidence in Sri Lanka's legal system, meeting with the Attorney General to emphasize the importance of swift justice.

During his election campaign, Dissanayake pledged to revive unfinished cases, including the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. Since assuming office, his government has announced a list of cases to prioritize.

The focus has been on unresolved legal matters involving the Rajapaksa family, with recent police interrogations signaling a shift towards accountability. However, concerns linger over the pace of prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

