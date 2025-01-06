President Droupadi Murmu Encourages Scheduled Tribe Women Leaders to Drive Grassroots Development Under ‘Panchayat se Parliament’ Initiative

A group of Scheduled Tribe (ST) women representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions met with the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on January 6, 2025. This visit was part of the ‘Panchayat se Parliament’ initiative, organized by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

President Murmu emphasized the transformative role of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in empowering women and fostering community development at the grassroots level. She noted that 46% of the total elected representatives in PRIs and rural local bodies across India—approximately 14 lakh women—reflect the growing leadership of women in governance.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen women’s representation, the President applauded states that have increased reservation for women to 50% in local bodies, underlining this as a step toward greater inclusivity and empowerment.

Key Messages to Women Representatives

The President offered specific guidance to the women leaders, urging them to:

Raise Awareness About Welfare Schemes: Actively inform eligible citizens about government schemes aimed at health, nutrition, and education. Promote Public Health: Ensure timely vaccination for children and proper nutrition for pregnant women. Address Dropout Rates: Motivate families to prioritize children's education and reduce school dropouts. Tackle Social Evils: Lead campaigns against practices like dowry, domestic violence, and drug addiction. Resolve Disputes Locally: Use their authority to mediate and resolve disputes at the village level, fostering harmony and saving community resources.

Empowerment Through Action

President Murmu encouraged the women leaders to discharge their responsibilities fearlessly and take pride in their role as elected representatives. She stressed the importance of their contributions in resolving conflicts and enhancing mutual understanding within communities.

‘Panchayat se Parliament’ Initiative

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between grassroots governance and national leadership by empowering women from tribal and rural areas. The program includes capacity-building workshops, exposure visits, and discussions with policymakers to inspire greater political participation among women.

New Announcements and Additions

Skill Development Programs: As part of the initiative, NCW plans to introduce vocational training for women leaders to enhance their administrative and leadership skills. Digital Governance: Workshops on leveraging technology in governance will be conducted, equipping leaders to handle e-governance platforms and digital initiatives. Cultural Exchange: Opportunities for women leaders to interact with peers from different states will promote knowledge-sharing and unity. Special Campaigns in Tribal Areas: Focused campaigns will address issues such as malnutrition and school dropouts in tribal-dominated regions.

Significance of the Event

The meeting symbolizes the government's commitment to strengthening women's role in grassroots governance, particularly from marginalized and tribal communities. President Murmu’s leadership as India’s first tribal President adds a deeper resonance to this engagement, inspiring women representatives to drive positive change in their communities.