Tigress Encounter Spurs Action After Safari Chaos in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court has expressed concern over an incident in the Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary, where safari vehicles blocked a tigress and her cubs. In response, legal actions and fines were imposed, and measures are being recommended to prevent future occurrences and promote wildlife awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay High Court criticized an event in Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary on New Year's Eve, where safari vehicles hindered a tigress and her cubs.

Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi issued a notice demanding a full report from the state's principal chief conservator of forests about actions taken and preventive strategies. The court will deliberate on the plea this Wednesday.

In response to the incident, the state forest department has suspended four drivers and guides for three months. Additionally, fines have been imposed, and offenders face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)

