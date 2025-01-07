Left Menu

Narrow Escape: Security Forces Thwart Potential Bombing in Sukma

Security forces discovered and neutralized a 10 kg improvised explosive device planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, just a day after a deadly blast in Bijapur killed eight police personnel and a civilian driver. The IED was found during a routine de-mining exercise, preventing further tragedy.

Narrow Escape: Security Forces Thwart Potential Bombing in Sukma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A day after a deadly attack in Bijapur claimed the lives of eight police officers and a civilian driver, security forces foiled another potential bombing in the neighboring Sukma district.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police uncovered a 10 kg improvised explosive device during a de-mining operation near Belpochcha village.

Maoists had planted the device beneath the Konta-Golapalli road, posing a serious threat to security personnel. Fortunately, it was safely neutralized, preventing further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

