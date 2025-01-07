Narrow Escape: Security Forces Thwart Potential Bombing in Sukma

A day after a deadly attack in Bijapur claimed the lives of eight police officers and a civilian driver, security forces foiled another potential bombing in the neighboring Sukma district.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police uncovered a 10 kg improvised explosive device during a de-mining operation near Belpochcha village.

Maoists had planted the device beneath the Konta-Golapalli road, posing a serious threat to security personnel. Fortunately, it was safely neutralized, preventing further casualties.

