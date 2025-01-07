Narrow Escape: Security Forces Thwart Potential Bombing in Sukma
Security forces discovered and neutralized a 10 kg improvised explosive device planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, just a day after a deadly blast in Bijapur killed eight police personnel and a civilian driver. The IED was found during a routine de-mining exercise, preventing further tragedy.
Updated: 07-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:15 IST
A day after a deadly attack in Bijapur claimed the lives of eight police officers and a civilian driver, security forces foiled another potential bombing in the neighboring Sukma district.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police uncovered a 10 kg improvised explosive device during a de-mining operation near Belpochcha village.
Maoists had planted the device beneath the Konta-Golapalli road, posing a serious threat to security personnel. Fortunately, it was safely neutralized, preventing further casualties.
