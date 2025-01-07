Left Menu

Missing Chinese Actor Found: A Tale of Trafficking Across Borders

Chinese actor Wang Xing, 22, went missing near the Thai-Myanmar border and was later found in Myanmar. Authorities suggest he was a human trafficking victim. His case stirred concerns about the impact on Thai tourism, a sector vital to Thailand's economy and heavily reliant on Chinese tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:48 IST
Chinese actor Wang Xing, who went missing near the Thai-Myanmar border last week, has been located in Myanmar, authorities revealed. Thai officials believe Wang was a victim of human trafficking, lured by promises of a casting opportunity but instead trained to scam fellow Chinese nationals. Fortunately, he was not physically harmed.

The incident has drawn widespread attention on Chinese social media, raising alarms over potential repercussions for Thailand's tourism sector, which heavily depends on Chinese visitors. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized the importance of handling the case delicately to prevent negative impacts on the country's tourism.

Last year, Thailand hosted over 35 million international tourists, with nearly 7 million hailing from China. As the United Nations reports increasing telecommunications and internet-based fraud in Southeast Asian border regions, the plight of trafficking victims remains a growing concern affecting individuals from within and beyond Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

