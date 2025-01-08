Left Menu

U.S. Tightens the Screws: New Sanctions on Maduro Regime Imminent

This week, the U.S. is anticipated to impose fresh sanctions on the Maduro regime in Venezuela, as disclosed by an Axios reporter. The first round of these sanctions could be publicly announced by the U.S. State Department as early as Wednesday.

This week, the United States is expected to roll out new sanctions against Venezuela's Maduro regime, according to a revelation by an Axios reporter.

The move aligns with Washington's continuous pressure campaign aimed at discouraging authoritarian practices and human rights abuses in Venezuela.

Details of the sanctions have not been disclosed, but officials suggest an announcement from the U.S. State Department could arrive as soon as Wednesday.

