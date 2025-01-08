U.S. Tightens the Screws: New Sanctions on Maduro Regime Imminent
This week, the U.S. is anticipated to impose fresh sanctions on the Maduro regime in Venezuela, as disclosed by an Axios reporter. The first round of these sanctions could be publicly announced by the U.S. State Department as early as Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 09:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
This week, the United States is expected to roll out new sanctions against Venezuela's Maduro regime, according to a revelation by an Axios reporter.
The move aligns with Washington's continuous pressure campaign aimed at discouraging authoritarian practices and human rights abuses in Venezuela.
Details of the sanctions have not been disclosed, but officials suggest an announcement from the U.S. State Department could arrive as soon as Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Canada-U.S. Trade Tariffs Meeting
Political Tensions Escalate Over Cake Diplomacy in Thrissur
Reflecting on Manmohan Singh's Legacy: Unity, Economy, and Diplomacy
Kim Jong Un's Toughest Anti-US Strategy: A New Era of North Korea Diplomacy?
Canadian Ministers' Diplomacy Blitz at Mar-a-Lago to Thwart Tariffs