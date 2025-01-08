Decoding the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

The government has released the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025 for public review, with a deadline for feedback set for February 18. The draft outlines the regulations to enforce the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, marking a crucial step in digital governance.

These rules propose the establishment of a Data Protection Board, tasked with operating digitally to oversee compliance with the new data protection legislation. Key procedures focus on ensuring parental consent for children's data and controlling personal data transfers outside of India.

Data fiduciaries, including major digital platforms, are obliged to secure explicit consent for data use, helping protect personal information. Effective digital governance mechanisms, including monetary penalties for violations, are set to follow, with a full rollout anticipated by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)