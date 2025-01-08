Left Menu

Decoding the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

The draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025, open for public consultation, propose guidelines for operationalizing the DPDP Act 2023. A Data Protection Board will digitize governance, ensuring consent in processing data, enabling penalties, and simpler compliance for startups, with targeted January 2027 implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:16 IST
Decoding the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has released the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025 for public review, with a deadline for feedback set for February 18. The draft outlines the regulations to enforce the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, marking a crucial step in digital governance.

These rules propose the establishment of a Data Protection Board, tasked with operating digitally to oversee compliance with the new data protection legislation. Key procedures focus on ensuring parental consent for children's data and controlling personal data transfers outside of India.

Data fiduciaries, including major digital platforms, are obliged to secure explicit consent for data use, helping protect personal information. Effective digital governance mechanisms, including monetary penalties for violations, are set to follow, with a full rollout anticipated by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025