Bribery Bust in Alwar: Municipal Officer Caught Red-Handed

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Rajasthan Police has made a significant arrest, apprehending an official from Alwar's municipal corporation along with a middleman, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a business owner.

According to Director General of ACB, Ravi Prakash Mehrada, the accused, identified as Yuvraj Yudhishthir Meena, who serves as the revenue officer of the Alwar municipal corporation, solicited the bribe from a firm owner in return for confirming the data submitted by the firm as part of a tender process.

The ACB verified the complaint and orchestrated a trap, leading to the arrest of Yuvraj and the middleman, Mukesh, in Jaipur late on Tuesday night. The arrests fall under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to Mehrada.

(With inputs from agencies.)