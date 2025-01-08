Bribery Bust in Alwar: Municipal Officer Caught Red-Handed
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan Police arrested an Alwar municipal corporation official and a middleman for taking a Rs 3 lakh bribe from a firm owner. Revenue officer Yuvraj Yudhishthir Meena had demanded the bribe for data verification. Both were caught in a police trap and arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Rajasthan Police has made a significant arrest, apprehending an official from Alwar's municipal corporation along with a middleman, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a business owner.
According to Director General of ACB, Ravi Prakash Mehrada, the accused, identified as Yuvraj Yudhishthir Meena, who serves as the revenue officer of the Alwar municipal corporation, solicited the bribe from a firm owner in return for confirming the data submitted by the firm as part of a tender process.
The ACB verified the complaint and orchestrated a trap, leading to the arrest of Yuvraj and the middleman, Mukesh, in Jaipur late on Tuesday night. The arrests fall under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to Mehrada.
