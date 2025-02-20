Liquor and Bribery Scandal: RTO's Secret Stash Unveiled
VACB officials uncovered a bribery scandal involving Ernakulam RTO, T M Jerson, during a corruption investigation. Found with 74 liquor bottles and cash, Jerson was caught demanding a bribe for a bus permit renewal. The case highlights entrenched corruption as further asset investigations proceed.
In a shocking revelation, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) unearthed a sprawling bribe and liquor scandal centering around Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer, T M Jerson. Uncovered during a raid at Jerson's residence, officials seized a surprising haul of 74 bottles of expensive liquor alongside cash, prompting new investigations into potential misconduct.
This investigation, poised to shine a spotlight on deeper corruption within the transport department, began after Jerson was caught red-handed for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 and a liquor bottle. The bribe was targeted towards facilitating the renewal of a bus permit on the Fort Kochi-Chellanam route. The unexpected discovery of high-end liquor bottles raises suspicions of long-standing illicit practices within his operations.
The bust has led to widespread action, involving not just Jerson but also two agents, Saji and Ramapadiyar, further entangling the web of corruption. The elaborate operation to trap and arrest the involved parties culminated in their being produced in Vigilance Court, where they now face judicial custody. Meanwhile, the probe continues as the VACB dives into Jerson's possessions to assess disproportionate assets, with potential implications for other MVD officers.
