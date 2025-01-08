IREDA Earns ‘Excellent’ Rating for Fourth Consecutive Year, Achieves 98.24 Score in FY 2023-24

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has secured the coveted ‘Excellent’ rating for the performance Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the financial year 2023-24. Achieving a remarkable score of 98.24, this marks the fourth consecutive year that IREDA has received this top rating, reflecting its steadfast commitment to operational excellence and corporate governance.

IREDA’s streak of excellence extends to previous years, with scores of:

93.50 in FY 2022-23

96.54 in FY 2021-22

96.93 in FY 2020-21

These results underscore IREDA’s pivotal role in advancing India’s renewable energy ambitions.

Leadership Speaks

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, expressed his gratitude for the achievement: “Securing the ‘Excellent’ rating for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the relentless dedication of our employees, the trust of our stakeholders, and the visionary support from the Government of India. Together, we are driving India's transition towards a sustainable, green energy future.”

He extended thanks to key leaders, including:

Shri Pralhad Joshi , Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution.

, Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution. Shri Shripad Naik , Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy.

, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy. Shri Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, MNRE.

Expanding Impact

IREDA continues to play a critical role in enabling India to meet its ambitious renewable energy goals, including achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Recent milestones include:

Scaling financial assistance to renewable energy projects across solar, wind, and bio-energy sectors.

Introducing innovative financing models to promote renewable energy adoption.

Facilitating the transition of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to cleaner energy sources.

Looking Ahead

IREDA is poised to further accelerate India’s renewable energy transformation by leveraging technological innovations, partnerships, and policy support. With its unwavering commitment to sustainability and growth, IREDA aims to set new benchmarks in renewable energy financing and development in the years to come.

The organization's consistent performance underscores its indispensable role in shaping India's energy landscape and its contributions towards achieving global climate goals.