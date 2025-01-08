Indian Navy Hosts Workshop on ‘Self-Transformation and Inner-Awakening’ Led by Sister BK Shivani

On January 7, 2025, the Indian Navy organized a transformative workshop on ‘Self-transformation and Inner-awakening’ at the Dr. DS Kothari Auditorium, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi. The event was led by internationally renowned spiritual teacher Sister BK Shivani and was designed to enhance the mental and emotional resilience of Naval Personnel. The workshop was graced by the presence of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Chief of Materiel, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The workshop was a part of the Indian Navy’s 60-day Resilience Programme, aimed at fostering mental health awareness and emotional balance among Navy personnel and their families. This initiative is a response to the increasing pressures faced by Naval personnel in high-stress environments, where maintaining mental health is vital for both professional success and personal well-being.

The session began with a welcome address, followed by Sister BK Shivani's two-hour interactive session, where she shared valuable insights on mental wellness and emotional resilience. Sister Shivani’s teachings focused on the importance of inner harmony and the mind's role in shaping our emotions and actions. She elaborated on practical strategies to manage mental stress, including the power of self-awareness, meditation, and cultivating positive thinking.

Insights from Sister BK Shivani

Sister BK Shivani captivated the audience with her profound knowledge, encouraging participants to adopt peaceful, positive, and empowering thoughts to transform their lives. She emphasized that true mental health begins with conscious thought choices, asserting that by changing our thinking patterns, we can enhance our overall life satisfaction, well-being, and productivity. Her session included interactive exercises designed to help attendees experience mindfulness and emotional balance in real-time.

Chief of Materiel’s Address and Support for Mental Health

In his closing remarks, Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh praised the workshop and the critical importance of mental health in achieving personal and professional fulfillment. He acknowledged that the well-being of Naval Personnel is fundamental not only for operational efficiency but also for fostering a harmonious and peaceful work environment. Admiral Deshmukh expressed his appreciation for Sister BK Shivani’s contributions to mental health advocacy and urged all attendees to integrate the teachings of the workshop into their daily routines.

Strengthening the Focus on Holistic Well-Being

This workshop marks a significant step in the Indian Navy's ongoing commitment to the holistic well-being of its personnel. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental health in every aspect of life. The session not only aimed at improving the emotional and psychological well-being of Naval Officers, Sailors, and Defence Civilians, but also reinforced the Navy's focus on creating a healthy, positive, and cohesive environment for all its members.

The event was streamed live on the Indian Navy’s official YouTube channel, allowing a wider audience to benefit from the session’s teachings on mental health, self-transformation, and mindfulness.

With the overwhelming success of this workshop, the Indian Navy continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering resilience, mental wellness, and operational excellence among its personnel, ultimately contributing to the overall efficiency and strength of India’s defense services.