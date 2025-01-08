Manhunt in Bangkok: Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Marine in Exiled Cambodian Lawmaker's Murder

A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for a suspected hit man involved in the murder of former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya in Bangkok's busy old quarter. Kimya, 74, was gunned down shortly after arriving in Thailand. The arrest warrant targets a motorcycle taxi driver accused of premeditated murder.

Lim Kimya, a dual Cambodian and French citizen, entered Thailand with his wife and brother before his assassination. Bangkok police are investigating the incident as a contract killing and have identified the perpetrator. Officers revealed that the assassination could be politically motivated, considering Kimya's ties to the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

Human Rights Watch called for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable, amid concerns of political persecution by the Cambodian government. Thai authorities assured the public of a robust investigation, while Cambodian officials distanced themselves from the incident, attributing accusations to opposition extremists.

(With inputs from agencies.)