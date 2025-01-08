Left Menu

Cunning ATM Card Swapper Nabbed: Police Crack Down on Fraud Gang

A 42-year-old man, Safruddin, was arrested by Delhi Police for defrauding ATM users by swapping their cards to steal money. Part of a gang, they observed victims' PINs and replaced their cards with fake ones. The arrest was made after a victim, Mohan Kumar Paswan, raised an alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough move, Delhi Police apprehended a 42-year-old man named Safruddin, accused of defrauding ATM users by swapping their cards. The arrest comes as part of a larger investigation into a sophisticated scam operation targeting ATM users in the city.

According to police sources, the gang, of which Safruddin is a part, cleverly observed unsuspecting victims as they entered their ATM PINs. They then executed swift card swaps, leading to unauthorized withdrawals from the victims' accounts. The operation was unveiled when Mohan Kumar Paswan, a user, caught two individuals exchanging his card during a transaction.

Paswan's prompt alert to police patrolling near the Saket ATM kiosk resulted in the immediate interception of the suspect's vehicle. While Safruddin was apprehended, his accomplice narrowly escaped. Police confiscated several items, including a car, ATM cards, swipe machines, and other equipment used in conducting the fraudulent acts. Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

