Clash Over Land: Villagers vs Cement Company in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Nagaur district, villagers clashed with police during protests against a cement company's land acquisition. The protesters, unhappy with the compensation offered, attempted to enter the acquired land but were confronted by police.

Authorities reportedly used mild force to disperse the crowd, although police stated that no injuries occurred during the stone-pelting incident. A meeting with the district collector later calmed tensions, but not before accusations of corruption surfaced.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader and MP Hanuman Beniwal alleged collusion between local officials and the cement company. He has demanded accountability, citing the ongoing democratic protest by farmers in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)