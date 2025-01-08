Om Birla Highlights India’s Vibrant Democracy and Advocates Stronger India-UK Parliamentary Ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, during his meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons, H.E. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in London, underscored India’s democratic vibrancy and the Election Commission’s unparalleled track record in conducting free, fair, and impartial elections. He emphasized the inclusivity of India’s electoral process, particularly highlighting the growing participation of women voters, which reflects the nation's democratic ethos.

Shri Birla noted that India is commemorating 75 years since the adoption of its Constitution, which has catalyzed transformative socio-economic changes. Expressing optimism for the future, he stated,

"India is on track to become a developed nation by 2047, the centenary year of its independence."

Strengthening Gender Equality and Parliamentary Democracy

The Speaker highlighted India’s progress in bridging gender gaps across economy, polity, and society through robust policy interventions. He also emphasized India’s success in upholding the aspirations of its diverse population through parliamentary dialogue and consensus-driven governance.

Digital Transformation in Indian Parliament

Shri Birla pointed to the integration of digital technology in the functioning of the Indian Parliament, which has significantly enhanced legislative efficiency.

"State legislatures across India are also adopting cutting-edge technologies to improve governance and legislative functions," he said.

Call for Enhanced India-UK Parliamentary Cooperation

Advocating deeper ties between the parliaments of India and the UK, Shri Birla stressed the importance of sharing parliamentary knowledge, best practices, and experiences. He called for more frequent interactions between youth and women parliamentarians from both countries to foster mutual learning and cooperation.

Parliamentary Research and Training Excellence

The Speaker highlighted the contributions of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which has emerged as a global leader in providing training for legislators. He discussed the potential for further collaboration in capacity-building initiatives to strengthen democratic institutions.

Bilateral Ties: A Multifaceted Partnership

Shri Birla emphasized the strong foundation of India-UK relations, built on historical, cultural, and economic ties. He noted with satisfaction the progress in collaborative efforts in fields such as science and technology, space exploration, research, and innovation, which have delivered tangible benefits to both nations.

He remarked,

"India and the UK are not only addressing humanitarian challenges like food and health security but are also collaborating on critical issues such as climate change, demonstrating our shared commitment to global well-being."

Strengthening People-to-People Ties

Shri Birla acknowledged that people-to-people connections form the backbone of the bilateral relationship, fostering greater understanding and cooperation between the two democracies.

Warm Greetings and Mutual Commitments

Extending New Year greetings to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Shri Birla congratulated him on his re-election as Speaker of the House of Commons. He expressed optimism about the future of India-UK ties, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

The meeting marked a significant step toward enhancing parliamentary cooperation, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to nurturing a robust and multifaceted partnership between India and the United Kingdom.