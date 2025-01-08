Hostage Ordeal Ends: Body of Israeli Bedouin Found in Gaza Tunnel

The remains of Youssef Ziyadne, an Israeli Bedouin abducted by Hamas-led fighters in October 2023, have been discovered in a Gaza tunnel, the Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that while the circumstances surrounding Ziyadne's death are unclear, evidence suggests it wasn't recent. Simultaneous investigations are underway regarding his son's fate.

Special forces retrieved his body during a challenging operation near Rafah, encountering the remains surrounded by alleged Hamas guards. Ongoing Doha negotiations aim to halt hostilities and arrange hostages' release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)