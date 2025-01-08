Hostage Ordeal Ends: Body of Israeli Bedouin Found in Gaza Tunnel
The body of Israeli Bedouin Youssef Ziyadne, who was taken hostage by Hamas fighters in October 2023, has been found in Gaza. The recovery raises concerns about his son's fate. Israeli special forces recovered Ziyadne's body amid ongoing negotiations to end the conflict and release more hostages.
The remains of Youssef Ziyadne, an Israeli Bedouin abducted by Hamas-led fighters in October 2023, have been discovered in a Gaza tunnel, the Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday.
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that while the circumstances surrounding Ziyadne's death are unclear, evidence suggests it wasn't recent. Simultaneous investigations are underway regarding his son's fate.
Special forces retrieved his body during a challenging operation near Rafah, encountering the remains surrounded by alleged Hamas guards. Ongoing Doha negotiations aim to halt hostilities and arrange hostages' release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Negotiations: Imran Khan's Release and Federal Government Stand-Off
UPDATE 1-Israeli military actions had 'influence' on Hamas' killing of six hostages, report finds
Israel, Hamas accuse each other of complicating ceasefire efforts as they inch closer to deal
UPDATE 2-Hamas and Israel blame each other for ceasefire delay
Hamas says Israel's new conditions have delayed reaching ceasefire agreement