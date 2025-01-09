North Korea's Troops: Gain, Train, Threaten

The United States has issued a stern warning regarding North Korea's involvement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With over 12,000 North Korean troops now present in Russia, Pyongyang is reportedly gaining significant military experience, making it more adept at threatening neighboring nations.

This collaboration marks a deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. According to Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Camille Shea, North Korean forces have actively engaged in the fighting within Russia's Kursk region, acquiring advanced military technology and experience along the way.

Critics argue that such advancements will likely prompt North Korea to expand its military exports and training contracts globally. Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions at the United Nations remain high, with multiple countries accusing one another of exacerbating the situation. The prospect of further U.N. sanctions seems slim, as Russia holds veto power, complicating potential council actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)