Left Menu

North Korea's Troops: Gain, Train, Threaten

The United States warns that North Korea is gaining military experience and technology by fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine. Over 12,000 North Korean troops are stationed in Russia, aiding the conflict in Ukraine's Kursk region. This development enhances Pyongyang's capability to wage war against its neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 03:48 IST
North Korea's Troops: Gain, Train, Threaten
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has issued a stern warning regarding North Korea's involvement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With over 12,000 North Korean troops now present in Russia, Pyongyang is reportedly gaining significant military experience, making it more adept at threatening neighboring nations.

This collaboration marks a deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. According to Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Camille Shea, North Korean forces have actively engaged in the fighting within Russia's Kursk region, acquiring advanced military technology and experience along the way.

Critics argue that such advancements will likely prompt North Korea to expand its military exports and training contracts globally. Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions at the United Nations remain high, with multiple countries accusing one another of exacerbating the situation. The prospect of further U.N. sanctions seems slim, as Russia holds veto power, complicating potential council actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025