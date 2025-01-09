Left Menu

Japanese Syndicate Leader Pleads Guilty to Global Trafficking Charges

Takeshi Ebisawa, a Japanese crime syndicate leader, pleaded guilty to trafficking nuclear materials and narcotics, as well as other weapons offenses. His operations involved transporting nuclear materials from Myanmar, intended for Iran, and narcotics to the U.S. His capture was thanks to international cooperation.

Updated: 09-01-2025 05:14 IST
Japanese Syndicate Leader Pleads Guilty to Global Trafficking Charges

In a significant turn of events, Takeshi Ebisawa, a leader within a Japanese crime syndicate, has admitted guilt to multiple charges, including trafficking nuclear materials and international narcotics offenses. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed his plea on Wednesday in New York.

Ebisawa, 60, pleaded guilty before a Manhattan court to conspiring with associates to traffic dangerous nuclear materials, such as uranium and weapons-grade plutonium, from Myanmar to Iran. Additionally, he faced charges for attempting to smuggle narcotics from Asia to the United States in exchange for military-grade weapons.

The Justice Department noted that Ebisawa's illicit activities were thwarted through extensive cooperation among authorities from the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand, highlighting the global effort to curb such transnational crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

