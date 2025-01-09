Family Tragedy: Brotherly Conflict Ends in Tragic Death

A deadly altercation over a mere Rs 500 has claimed a life in Maharashtra's Thane district. The accused, a 32-year-old identified as Salim Shamim Khan, allegedly killed his younger brother, Naseem Khan, on Tuesday night in a heated dispute.

The incident occurred in Kalyan, exacerbated by Salim's inebriated state when confronted by Naseem for taking money without consent. The altercation swiftly escalated, resulting in Naseem being fatally stabbed, according to Bazarpeth police.

Upon learning of the homicide, the victims' mother notified the authorities, leading to Salim's arrest on Wednesday. He faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1). Law enforcement confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations proceed.

