Extradition Uncertainty: The Case of Iranian Businessman in Italy
Italy's justice minister stated that no formal extradition request has been made by the U.S. for Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini, detained in Milan. Abedini is suspected of involvement in a drone strike in Jordan, a claim Iran denies. His arrest coincides with Italian journalist Cecilia Sala's detention in Tehran.
- Italy
No official extradition request has been submitted by the United States for Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian businessman held in Milan, according to Italy's justice minister Carlo Nordio.
In an interview with La Stampa, Nordio clarified that the legal proceedings concerning Abedini are entirely separate from the case of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was detained in Tehran and subsequently released.
Abedini is accused by the U.S. of participating in a drone strike against American forces in Jordan, a charge refuted by Iran, which asserts that his detention is tantamount to hostage-taking.
