Hostage Crisis in Punjab: The Plight of Captured Hindus

In Punjab, Pakistan, outlaws have abducted three Hindu youths to pressure local authorities into releasing their jailed companions. Despite multiple police operations in the Katcha area, these outlaws continue to pose a formidable challenge, often targeting minorities to leverage demands through ransom and intimidation.

Updated: 09-01-2025 15:29 IST

  • Pakistan

In a chilling repeat of lawlessness in Pakistan's Punjab province, three Hindu youths have been abducted by outlaws who demand the release of their accomplices from police custody.

The incident unfolded in the Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan district, located roughly 400 kilometers southwest of Lahore, where the youths were seized near a basic health unit on Wednesday.

Despite aggressive police operations, these dacoits remain a potent force, kidnapping people, especially minority Hindus, to coerce authorities into meeting their demands for releasing detained gang members.

