Hostage Crisis in Punjab: The Plight of Captured Hindus

In a chilling repeat of lawlessness in Pakistan's Punjab province, three Hindu youths have been abducted by outlaws who demand the release of their accomplices from police custody.

The incident unfolded in the Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan district, located roughly 400 kilometers southwest of Lahore, where the youths were seized near a basic health unit on Wednesday.

Despite aggressive police operations, these dacoits remain a potent force, kidnapping people, especially minority Hindus, to coerce authorities into meeting their demands for releasing detained gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)