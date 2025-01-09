Prominent Businessman Boby Chemmanur Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case

On Thursday, a court remanded well-known businessman Boby Chemmanur to judicial custody, following his arrest by a Special Investigation Team in connection with a sexual harassment allegation from Malayalam actress Honey Rose.

Arrested on Wednesday evening, Chemmanur appeared in Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday afternoon. His counsel sought bail, claiming innocence, but faced strong opposition from the prosecution, citing significant evidence of his alleged wrongdoing.

The court subsequently ordered a 14-day judicial remand. Chemmanur is charged under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexually colored remarks and Section 67 of the IT Act for transmitting obscene material electronically, according to the police. Rose alleged repeated sexually colored remarks in her complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)