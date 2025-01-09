Left Menu

Prominent Businessman Boby Chemmanur Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case

Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman, was remanded to judicial custody by a court after being arrested by a Special Investigation Team for a sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose. The court rejected his bail plea, citing substantial evidence against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:07 IST
Prominent Businessman Boby Chemmanur Arrested in Sexual Harassment Case
Boby Chemmanur
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a court remanded well-known businessman Boby Chemmanur to judicial custody, following his arrest by a Special Investigation Team in connection with a sexual harassment allegation from Malayalam actress Honey Rose.

Arrested on Wednesday evening, Chemmanur appeared in Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday afternoon. His counsel sought bail, claiming innocence, but faced strong opposition from the prosecution, citing significant evidence of his alleged wrongdoing.

The court subsequently ordered a 14-day judicial remand. Chemmanur is charged under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexually colored remarks and Section 67 of the IT Act for transmitting obscene material electronically, according to the police. Rose alleged repeated sexually colored remarks in her complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025